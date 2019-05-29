Yarmouth man arrested on drug charge

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Yarmouth man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught with cocaine during a traffic stop.

An officer who stopped a gray 2013 Dodge Charger on Route 28 in West Yarmouth about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday arrested the driver, Taylor Griffin, 27, after determining that he was in possession of cocaine, police said.

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Barnstable District Court on a charge of possessing a Class B substance (cocaine).

