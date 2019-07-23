Yarmouth officials: Shelter in place while crews repair downed lines, gas leaks

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Yarmouth fire officials are asking residents to shelter in place as they deal with the massive damage — including gas leaks — from the tornado that touched down Tuesday.

Yarmouth Fire Capt. Tom Lundquist said National Grid is shutting down areas in order to make repairs, but urged residents to stay inside instead of taking pictures of downed trees and other debris, citing a gas leak and live wires.

“Our main concern is people walking around taking pictures, stepping over wires we don’t know if they’re live or not,” Lundquist said. “Shelter in place until we deem it’s safe to walk around, and obviously that’s going to be a long time because there are wires everywhere.”

Lundquist added, “I’ve never seen anything like this, this is the worst I’ve seen.”

