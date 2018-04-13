Yarmouth police accepting donations to support fallen officer’s family

YARMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) – The Yarmouth Police Foundation is accepting donations to support the family of fallen K-9 officer Sean Gannon.

RELATED: ‘We feel helpless’: Community mourns K-9 officer’s tragic death

Gannon, 32, was shot and killed Thursday afternoon while serving a probation warrant at a home in Marstons Mills.

Those who knew Gannon described him as a rising star with a bright future. Gannon spent eight years working at the Yarmouth Police Department.

The Yarmouth Police Foundation is a fully established 501c non-profit organization and all donations are tax deductible.

For more information and to donate, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)