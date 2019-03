YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are blaming the weather for a rollover crash in Yarmouth on Saturday.

Officers responding to a single-car crash in the area of Higgins Crowell Road just around 11 a.m. found a silver sedan overturned on a front lawn, according to police.

No one was injured in the accident.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)