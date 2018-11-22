Yarmouth police give Thanksgiving update on K-9 Nero

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officials have given a positive Thanksgiving update on Nero, a K-9 who was wounded in the April murder of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon.

Nero was shot when his partner was tragically killed while serving an arrest warrant at a home on Blueberry Lane in the Marstons Mills section of Barnstable. Since then, it’s been a long road back for the K-9.

But on Thursday, Yarmouth police had a positive update.

“Many people from all over the world continue to ask about our beloved K9 Nero,” the department said in an email. “As we celebrate Thanksgiving 2018, we are thankful to report that K9 Nero has fully recovered from his wounds and is enjoying his retirement from police service back home living with the Gannon Family.”

