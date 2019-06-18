Yarmouth police help deliver baby in car in less than 6 minutes

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Yarmouth say a phone call for a woman about to deliver birth was responded to, delivered, and transported to a local hospital in just 6 minutes.

According to police, officers responding to an overdose call received a second call for an “imminent child birth.” A man driving to the hospital with a pregnant woman in labor in the vehicle called 9-1-1 when the woman began giving birth.

The caller pulled over to the side of the road and began frantically waving at officers who were speeding by to respond to the overdose call. One of the officers broke off from the medical response and helped deliver a healthy baby girl within seconds.

The woman was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with new baby in tow just 6 minutes after the call.

Officials say the Yarmouth dispatcher was balancing five medical calls at the time of the birth, including two highest-priority calls.

Police say the mother and baby are doing well.

The overdose victim also survived and was taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

