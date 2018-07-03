Yarmouth police: ‘Help us catch a dog thief!’

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Yarmouth police are asking the public for help identifying a man accused of breaking into a house Saturday night and stealing two dogs.

Officers responding to a past break-in on Hyatt’s Circle about 2:25 a.m. Sunday met a couple who said they returned home from an evening out to find that their air conditioning unit had been removed and their two dogs were missing, according to a post on the Yarmouth Police Department’s Facebook page.

One dog was described as a brindle colored Boxer/Bulldog mix and the second a black and white pit bull.

A security camera recording reviewed by officers showed the couple’s dogs barking toward the air conditioning unit at about 11:35 p.m. and an unknown man wearing a sweatshirt entering the home.

At about 9 a.m. Sunday, Yarmouth police received a call from the homeowner reporting that one of the dogs was found injured but alive in the woods behind their house.

Then, at about 2:30 p.m., the second dog was found on Ocean Street in Hyannis.

“Both dogs are doing very well and are at home with their owners,” police wrote in the post. “The Yarmouth Police Department is conducting an active investigation into this crime.

Anyone with information is urged to immediately contact the Yarmouth Police Department Detective Division at 508.775.0445 extension 2134.

