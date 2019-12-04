YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Yarmouth Police Department is honoring officers killed in the line of duty during 2019 by hanging snowflakes in their lobby.

Each snowflake features the name of a fallen officer or K-9.

So far, there are 110 snowflakes for officers and 23 for K-9s.

Yarmouth police lost one of their own back in 2018 when Sgt. Sean Gannon was shot and killed while serving a warrant.

