Yarmouth police host 5K ‘Run for a Reason’

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Yarmouth police hosted the 12th annual 5K “Run for a Reason” Sunday morning.

The community came together to support first responders and honor the lives of Weymouth Sargeant Michael Chesna and Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2018.

“The support that we have seen from all factions has been incredible,” one officer said.

Proceeds from the event go toward the Ava Roy Foundation and programs that benefit law enforcement agencies.

“It is a way for both us the police department and the town of Yarmouth, our community, to recognize first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice,” another officer said.

