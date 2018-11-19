YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Yarmouth police are investigating 12 car break-ins that occurred over the weekend.

The vehicles were left unlocked by their owners in the neighborhood near the Yarmouth Port playground overnight, police said.

Car thefts are reportedly happening in many towns on Cape Cod.

Authorities suggest that people always lock their doors, guard their key fob, get an alarm, keep valuables out of sight and don’t leave important vehicle papers in the glove box.

They also encourage drivers to park in a garage if possible and under a well-lit area.

