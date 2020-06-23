Yarmouth police investigating noose found in tree, white power flyers taped to street signs

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Yarmouth police are investigating after a noose was found hung in a tree near a beach and flyers promoting white nationalism were found taped up along a street, officials said Tuesday.

Officers responding to reports of a noose on June 17 found the noose hanging from a tree at a private beach off Pump House Road, police said. Two teenagers were seen in the area with rope earlier.

And on June 20, officers responding to reports of hate flyers on Buck Island Road at 6:45 a.m. found 20 flyers urging white men to “join your local white nationalists” taped to street signs, utility poles, and fences. Police took the flyers down.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-775-0445.

