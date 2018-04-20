YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Yarmouth police issued a final broadcast call to Sgt. Sean Gannon’s cruiser in memory of the 32-year-old K9 officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Several people gathered around his cruiser as the radio went off Thursday.

“K-9 Sgt. Gannon. End of watch April 12, 2018. May you rest in peace, sir. We have the watch from here,” the broadcast sounded.

About 5,000 police officers from across the country attended Gannon’s funeral Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Gannon was promoted posthumously to sergeant before his funeral. He was shot and killed last Thursday while he and other officers were serving a probation warrant at a home in Barnstable’s Marstons Mills section.

Gannon, an eight-year veteran of the department, is survived by his wife, parents and a brother and sister.

