Yarmouth Police issue statement following death of officer

On Saturday, the Deputy Chief of Police in Yarmouth issued a statement following the death of officer Sean Gannon, who was shot and killed on Thursday. The full letter is below.

Good Morning

Less than 48 hours ago, a coward took the life of one of our Police Officers.

The attack stunned us and brought to our knees…

We would like all of our supporters to know that we are resilient and we stand strong, proud, and committed and nothing will ever keep us down or stop us from serving and protecting the people of our community…and each other.

The name of person who attacked our beloved Police Officer Sean Gannon, and our innocent Police dog K9 Nero, will never be uttered in our building or in any of our Media Releases or Facebook posts.

We only refer to him as 125…which stands for the number of prior criminal charges he has on his Board of Probation criminal record in Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Criminal Justice System has let us down and failed to protect our community and our Yarmouth Police Department.

Our organization is pushing forward as we have broken families to support—a community who loves us—and coward known as 125 behind bars who has earned the death penalty.

The men and women of the Yarmouth Police Department remain steadfast to our commitment to excellence in policing and we invite all people—from all walks of life—and all over our nation—to stand strong together with us at our Candlelight Vigil held hear on the grounds of Yarmouth Police Department Headquarters—the home of Yarmouth Police Officer Sean M. Gannon and K9 Nero—tonight at 7PM.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)