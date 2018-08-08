Yarmouth police looking for convicted felon

Police are looking for Gina Giovangelo. Photo courtesy Yarmouth Police Department.

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Yarmouth police are looking for a convicted felon who they say evaded capture by lying about her identity during a recent traffic stop.

Gina Giovangelo, 26, was stopped by Yarmouth police Aug. 3 and provided an officer with a fake name, according to a post on the Yarmouth Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police say Giovangelo is a convicted violent felon with 20 prior criminal charges on her record, including homicide while driving intoxicated in 2010.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445.

