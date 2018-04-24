Yarmouth police: Nero, K-9 shot during murder of Sgt. Gannon, ‘getting stronger’

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Nero, a police dog who was shot and injured during the murder of Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon, is “getting stronger by the day,” officials said.

Nero underwent emergency surgery after being shot and wounded earlier this month. Nero was alongside Gannon when he was shot and killed while serving a probation warrant at a home in Marstons Mills.

“He is being well cared for by K-9 handlers and friends,” the Yarmouth Police Department said of Nero. “He is still not fully recovered but his future is bright.”

Nero was released from the hospital the same day Gannon was laid to rest and was taken home in Gannon’s cruiser.

