A police officer was struck by a car while working a detail Tuesday, Yarmouth Police reported.

The Yarmouth Police officer was “in the roadway wearing high-visibility clothing at the time he was struck”, police said in a statement. The driver of the vehicle that struck the officer remained on scene while police investigated.

The officer was transported to a Boston-area hospital with unknown injuries.

The names of the individuals involved have not been released.

