YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Yarmouth police officer was taken to the hospital after his cruiser crashed into an utility pole early Monday morning.

The officer was driving westbound on Route 6A when his cruiser left the wet road way and collided with the pole at 1:40 a.m., police said.

He was treated for minor injuries by the Yarmouth Fire Department and transported to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was later released.

The officer is expected to fully recover and return to work sometime in the next few days, police said.

Prior to the crash, the officer was headed to the police department headquarters so the shift supervisor could go to the scene of a drunken driving arrest.

The cruiser is reportedly insured and will undergo repairs or be replaced.

