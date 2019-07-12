Yarmouth police officer injured in violent struggle with suicidal man

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Yarmouth police officer suffered an eye injury while trying to subdue a suicidal man on Thursday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance on Alewife Circle about 3 p.m. were confronted by a 22-year-old man who said “I do not answer to you. Only God!” before launching into an attack that left one of them with facial injuries, according to Yarmouth police.

The man’s mother told police he had cut his arm with a knife and swallowed a battery.

After subduing the man, whose name was not released, he was placed in custody for a mental health evaluation and taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

He will be charged with assault and assault and battery on a police officer.

