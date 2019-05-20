Yarmouth police release images of man accused of trying to lure child into van with candy

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Yarmouth police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect after a boy said he was nearly kidnapped in a parking lot on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported attempted kidnapping in the parking lot of the Dollar General about 4 p.m. spoke with the victim who said that as he was leaving the store he was approached by an older man who said that he had candy for him in his van, according to Yarmouth police.

The boy said the man extended his arm in an attempt to guide him to his parked minivan, which was nearby with its sliding door open.

Yarmouth police released surveillance images of the man on Monday.

He is described as a man between the age of 40 and 50 with a shaved head and a close beard that was dark with spots of silver and white.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and green shorts. The van was tan.

Anyone with information is urged to call Yarmouth police at 508-775-0445 extension 0 or extension 2134.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)