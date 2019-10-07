Yarmouth police search for suspect accused of attempted robbery outside Cape Cod Hospital

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Yarmouth police are investigating an attempted robbery that took place outside Cape Cod Hospital Saturday night.

Officers responding to the main parking lot on the east side of Bayview Street around 9:30 p.m. spoke with the victim, a male employee at the hospital who said he was walking to his car when the suspect stepped out from behind another vehicle and said, “Drop your money,” according to a release issued by the department.

The victim described the suspect as a white man with dark brown medium length hair between the ages of 25 and 35 years old.

The suspect allegedly had a dark object in hand. The victim was unsure if it was a cellphone or a weapon.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Officers reviewed security camera footage of the incident, saw the victim but were unable to see the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Yarmouth Police Department Detective Mike Wells at 508.775.0445 extension 2358 or by email at mwells@yarmouth.ma.us

