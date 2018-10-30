Yarmouth police searching for felon convicted of motor vehicle homicide while intoxicated

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - For the second time in less than three months, Yarmouth police are searching for a convicted felon who has a “wide-ranging criminal record” including a prior conviction for motor vehicle homicide while driving intoxicated, officials said.

Gina L. Giovangelo, 27, is wanted on an outstanding Barnstable Superior Court warrant stemming from an incident in August when she allegedly gave a fake name to a Yarmouth police officer during a traffic stop, according to police.

She turned herself in several days later after she was the subject of a past Yarmouth Police Department “Wanted Wednesday” post.

A warrant has been issued for her arrest on charges of operating a motor vehicle with a license revoked for motor vehicle homicide, providing false information to a police officer, and texting while driving after police determined she didn’t comply with court orders.

Anyone with information about Giovangelo’s whereabouts are urged to use caution and immediately contact the Yarmouth police at 508-775-0445 ext. 0 or Yarmouth Police Detective Division Commander Lt. Michael A. Bryant at 508-775-0445 ext. 2122 or email info@yarmouthpolice.com.

