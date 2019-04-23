Yarmouth police searching for home invasion suspects

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Yarmouth police are searching for suspects after a violent home invasion on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported home invasion on Constance Avenue about 11:48 a.m. spoke with a victim who said two armed suspects had just kicked in a side door, stole items, and then fled on foot, according to Yarmouth police.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yarmouth police at 508-775-0445 ext. 2132.

