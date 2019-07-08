Yarmouth police searching for illegal dumping suspect

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Yarmouth police are searching for the person who dumped a large quantity of trash in a wooded area in Yarmouthport sometime in the last few weeks.

The trash was dumped on Summer Street near Dennis Pond.

The crime can carry fines of up to $25,000 and/or two years of prison.

Anyone with information is asked to call Patrol Officer John Lanata, Jr. at 508-775-0445 ext. 2363 or email jlanata@yarmouth.ma.us.

