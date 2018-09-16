Yarmouth police searching for missing man

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Yarmouth police are turning to the public for help finding a missing man who was last seen Friday afternoon.

Jack T. Ahlin, 94, is described by police as being 6 feet tall, wears glasses and has hazel eyes.

Ahlin was last seen in Barnstable Village at the Cape Cod Art Association at approximately 3 p.m.

He has not returned to his retirement complex since he left on Friday for a drive.

He is operating a gray 2015 Honda CRV with Massachusetts registration number 3YL548.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yarmouth Police Headquarters at 508-775-0445 Ext. 0

