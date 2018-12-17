YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Yarmouth police are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen whale jaw bone.

Officers responding to the International Fund for Animal Welfare headquarters on Summer Street Wednesday learned that someone took the six- to seven-foot long left side of a right whale’s jaw bone from an outdoor storage area, police said.

The bone is estimated to be worth a minimum of $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Division Detective Eric Nuss at 508-775-0445, extension 2132.

