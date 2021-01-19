Yarmouth police searching for suspect accused of breaking into home, stealing jewelry

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into a home and stealing jewelry on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering in progress at a home in Sout Yarmouth around 3:05 p.m. spoke with the homeowner who said that they were in the basement at the time of the incident and that they heard the suspect enter the home, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The suspect was able to get away with a jewelry box before officers arrived.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect used an unknown object to smash a glass door panel on the backside of the house to get inside.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 508-775-0445 ex 2100.

