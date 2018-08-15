Yarmouth police searching for wanted felon

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Yarmouth police are asking for help tracking down a convicted felon wanted on several outstanding warrants for a violent crime.

Bruce E. Optiz, a 67-year-old convicted felon has a “wide-ranging criminal record in Massachusetts in courts all over Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard,” according to the Yarmouth Police Department’s weekly “Wanted Wednesday” press release.

Opitz, described as a white man standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds, is wanted on charges of assault and battery on a disabled person, attempt to burn a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, vandalizing property, assault, and assault and battery, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yarmouth police at 508-775-0445 ext. 2134.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)