YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Yarmouth police are seeking any surveillance video that may have captured a brazen home invasion on Tuesday.

Officers responding to Constance Avenue about 11:30 a.m. spoke with a victim who said two armed suspects had kicked in a side door, stole items and then fled on foot, according to Yarmouth police.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone who may have a recording of the incident is asked to call Yarmouth police Det. Eric H. Nuss at 508-775-0445, ext. 2132.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)