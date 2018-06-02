Yarmouth police selling ‘Nero’ stuffed dogs to raise funds for safety equipment

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Stuffed animals representing members of the Yarmouth Police Department’s K-9 Unit — including K-9 Nero, who is recovering from being shot in an attack that killed his partner, Sgt. Sean Gannon — went on sale Saturday at the Yarmouth police station to raise money for safety equipment.

The 50 toy dogs, designed by Cape Cod Hospital nurse Denis Kalbach, are available for a $20 donation to the Yarmouth Police Foundation. All of the proceeds will be going toward the purchase of much-needed equipment to keep K-9 officers and their canine companions safe, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

Hours after announcing that the toys would be available at 1 p.m., Yarmouth police posted a photo of area residents lining up at the station.

Anyone with questions about the stuffed animals can email Deputy Chief Steven G. Xiarhos at sxiarhos@yarmouth.ma.us

