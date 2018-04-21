YARMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) – The Yarmouth Police Department issued a warning about people soliciting money in the name of a fallen police officer.

Solicitors have been making calls asking for money for the “Sean Gannon Fund,” according to police. Gannon was killed in the line of duty last week.

Police said there are no active phone numbers being used to raise money.

The phone numbers that were used in the attempts include: 508-418-0669, 508-418-0431 and 508-418-0979.

All legitimate donations can be made online using the GoFundMe page or in person at police headquarters.

