YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Yarmouth Select Board member was caught on a hot mic making controversial comments during a town meeting last week.

The town was voting last Monday about moving a small pumping station from a cranberry bog, when a member on a microphone was heard muttering, “God, I’m sick of these people,” under her breath.

Select Board Member Joyce Flynn took responsibility for the comment, apologizing to constituents in a statement.

“I would like to apologize to Yarmouth residents for a remark I made near the end of the Monday, December 9th Special Town Meeting. In frustration when someone shouted an objection to hand counting the votes, I made an unguarded comment,” Flynn wrote.

“I remain committed to serving the residents of Yarmouth and ensuring our meetings are spaces where everyone feels valued and heard,” Flynn also wrote.

