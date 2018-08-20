Yarmouth woman facing drunken driving charge after rollover crash

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old woman is facing a drunken driving charge after a rollover crash in Yarmouth early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Union Street and White Rock Road about 1 a.m. found Allison Mullaney, 21, of Yarmouth Port, trapped inside her Chevrolet Cruz, according to a Yarmouth Police Department press release issued Monday morning.

After being removed from the vehicle by Yarmouth firefighters, Mullaney was found to be uninjured and arrested for drunken driving.

She is expected to be arraigned Monday in Barnstable District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)