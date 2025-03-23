HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Yarmouthport man is facing criminal charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Hyannis on Sunday that left two pedestrians hospitalized, one with serious injuries.

Officers responding to a reported hit-and-run involving a pickup truck near the Tiki Port restaurant on Route 132 around 2 p.m. found two females injured, one of whom was flown to a Rhode Island hospital due to the severity of her injuries, according to the Barnstable Police Department.

Shortly after, a pickup truck driver by Maxwell Dean, 21, was arrested on charges of two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Dean is being held on $20,000 bail, and will be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Monday.

