Yawkey MBTA station to undergo name change before Red Sox home opener

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced Thursday that its Yawkey Station stop will undergo a name change before the Boston Red Sox begin to play at Fenway Park next month.

Effective Monday, April 8, the Framingham/Worcester Commuter Rail Line stop will be renamed Lansdowne Station, officials said.

Following the name change of the roadway outside Fenway Park, the MBTA selected Lansdowne as the station’s new name.

In April 2018, Boston’s Public Improvement Commission unanimously voted to change the name of the iconic Yawkey Way to Jersey Street.

Yawkey Way had received heavy criticism over the years for its connection to the franchise’s complicated racial past under former owner Tom Yawkey. Yawkey died in 1976 and the street was named after him in 1977.

Officials say the selection was made in accordance with the MBTA’s station naming policy, which includes guidance to prioritize local geography such nearby streets, squares, or neighborhoods. The policy also emphasizes the selection of names based on simplicity, brevity, and distinctness.

In an effort to avoid potential confusion, the MBTA selected April 8 to ensure the name change takes effect prior to the first Red Sox home game of the season.

The name change will have no effect on commuter rail schedules.

