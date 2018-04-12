BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — Boston officials will vote on whether to change Yawkey Way to its original name, Jersey Street.

The Boston Red Sox filed a petition with the Boston Public Improvement Commission in February to change the name as part of a mission to “reinforce that Fenway Park is inclusive and welcoming to all.”

Yawkey Way, which is the street that Fenway Park is on, has received heavy criticism over the years for its connection to the franchise’s complicated racial past under former owner Tom Yawkey. Yawkey died in 1976 and the street was named for him in 1977.

The commission delayed the name change vote on March 30 after a two-hour hearing that involved speakers on both sides of the issue.

An official vote is expected to take place Thursday at 10 a.m.

