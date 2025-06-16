BOSTON (WHDH) - Crowds poured onto shuttles Monday. A familiar sight that blue line riders were hoping to avoid.

“Yeah, I hate it, hah,” said one blue line rider.

Blue line service was scheduled to resume Monday, following a nine-day diversion for infrastructure upgrades.

“It’s been bad. I mean, I work two jobs so I have to navigate around this,” said another blue line rider.

Riders say the diversion has caused a lot of disruptions for them.

“Last week, it took me 95 minutes to get into to work and I had to take a pay cut because I didn’t get started on time,” said one commuter.

This morning, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) says signals did not work when the system was restored overnight, which led to delays to morning service.

While the MBTA announced that issue was fixed, longer wait times interrupted commuters throughout the day. The MBTA kept the shuttles around to support commuters complaining of overcrowded trains.

“They don’t do a line system here, so it’s just people shoving themselves onto this bus,” said one commuter.

The MBTA told 7NEWS, it is appreciative of riders’ patience. Commuters say, they’re frustrated.

“I don’t really feel like being shoved into the side of the bus because that happened to me last week,” said one commuter.

