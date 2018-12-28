Year in review: 7News’ most-read stories of 2018

BOSTON (WHDH) - Before we turn the page on 2018, here’s a look back at 7News’ most-read stories from the last 12 months.

Which do you hear? Laurel vs. Yanni debate divides the internet

It may seem like ancient history, but a four-second clip posted to Twitter in May divided the internet, with users split as to which one they’re hearing. Is it “Laurel?” Or do you hear “Yanny?”

15-year-old girl reported missing found safe in New York

In May, 7News users shared information and a picture of a 15-year-old New Hampshire girl who was later found safe in New York City.

Loveable vide of chimpanzee reuniting with foster parents goes viral

In July we shared a touching story about a chimpanzee from the Zoological Wildlife Foundation in Miami who was reunited with his former foster parents, and the adorable moment was all caught on video.

Amber alert: 7-month-old abducted by registered sex offender

7News viewers helped spread the news in June when authorities in Virginia and North Carolina announced that they were searching for a convicted sex offender who kidnapped his 7-month-old daughter from her mother at knifepoint. She was later found safe and he was arrested.

Man killed, 12 injured after 70 gas explosions, fires rock Lawrence, Andover, North Andover

A Lawrence teen was killed and 13 others were injured when as many as 70 gas-related explosions and fires rocked multiple homes and buildings in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover in September, prompting officials to order widespread evacuations and establish emergency shelters.

Atlanta school: no more pledge of allegiance to start day

7News Twitter followers participated in a poll in August after school officials at an Atlanta school announced that students would no longer say the Pledge of Allegiance to start their school day but would still say the school’s Wolf Pack Chant.

Police: Man dies after shark attack off Cape Cod

A summer marked by shark sightings off Cape Cod took a deadly turn on Sept. 15, when a man boogie boarding was attacked by a shark and later died at a hospital, becoming the Bay State’s first shark attack fatality in more than 80 years.

Gov. Baker signs bill hiking minimum wage, requiring paid leave

Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill in June to increase the minimum wage, require paid leave for workers, and mandate an annual August sales tax holiday

Want to hit it rich? Here’s a list of all the MA scratch ticket games with unclaimed prizes over $1 million

Feeling lucky? There are still 47 Massachusetts lottery instant ticket prizes worth more than $1 million that have yet to be claimed, according to this handy list that we shared with our readers earlier this month.

Giant hogweed plant burns unsuspecting teen landscaper

A teen landscaper pulling weeds in Virginia ran into one that should have come with a “Don’t touch me!” warning. His literal brush with what was believed to be the “giant hogweed” plant left him with serious burns on his face.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)