Year in review: 7NEWS’ most-read stories of 2019

BOSTON (WHDH) - Before we turn the page to a new decade, here’s a look back at 7NEWS’ most-viewed news stories of 2019.

Woman who vanished after leaving Boston bar found alive in Charlestown, suspect arrested — A 23-year-old woman who had been missing since leaving a Faneuil Hall bar was found alive in January in a housing development in Charlestown and the man accused if kidnapping her was arrested.

Police: Driver accused of killing 7 bikers in NH crash flipped 18-wheeler weeks before — A pickup truck driver accused of colliding with a group of motorcyclists in Randolph, New Hampshire in June, killing seven of them, flipped an 18-wheeler in Texas just weeks before the horrific crash, court documents showed prior to his arraignment.

Neighbors send anonymous letter demanding Milton family dump their autistic son’s toys — A Milton man says the colorful castles and slides that adorn his yard are a special set-up for his special needs child. But in June, some neighbors called the toys an eyesore.

Woman kidnapped from Boston nightclub found dead in suspect’s car in Delaware — A 23-year-old Lynn woman who authorities say was kidnapped by a Rhode Island man in Boston in February was later found dead in the trunk of his car in Delaware, her grief-stricken brother told 7NEWS.

R&B singer, businesswoman Rihanna spotted at popular Boston bar — R&B singer and businesswoman Rihanna caused a social media stir when she stopped by a popular bar in Boston’s Back Bay two nights in a row in October.

Police ID victims of double-fatal O’Neill Tunnel motorcycle crash — Two Massachusetts men who were killed in June when they lost control of the motorcycles they were riding and crashed into a wall inside the Thomas P. O’Neill Tunnel.

‘Like a freight train’: Roof ripped off popular hotel as tornado lashes Cape Cod — Guests at a popular Yarmouth hotel were forced to duck for cover after a powerful tornado packing 80-plus mph winds tore off the building’s roof as it lashed parts of Cape Cod in July.

4, including roulette cheats, arrested during grand opening of Encore Boston Harbor — Four people, including a pair of New York men accused of cheating at a roulette table, were arrested in June during the first day of operation at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett.

Woman accused of knocking off man’s MAGA hat in Falmouth take into ICE custody — A woman who was charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery after she was caught on camera accosting a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat at a Falmouth restaurant in February was later taken into ICE custody after officials determined she was in the U.S. illegally.

Beverly native Pete Frates, inspiration for ‘Ice Bucket Challenge,’ dies at 34 — Former Boston College baseball player and inspiration for the “Ice Bucket Challenge” Pete Frates died Dec. 9 at the age of 34 after a heroic battle with ALS, his family announced Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)