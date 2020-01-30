Year without a winter? Forecast models suggest warmer than average February

BOSTON (WHDH) - Could it be a year without winter in New England? Forecast models suggest “widespread warmth” in February, bringing us close to the official start of spring.

The Arctic Oscillation is forecasted to go “extremely positive” for the first half of February, according to BAMWX. Forecasters added that data is “trending away from” a negative Eastern Pacific Oscillation.

Translation….February has the potential to be warm for us…redux 2012 perhaps…year without a winter for us https://t.co/lYf6tFOaQa — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) January 30, 2020

When the EPO is negative, “Alaska turns warmer than normal. The same ridge that turns Alaska warmer also directs more airflow southward out of the Arctic into central portions of North America. That, in turn, allows for cold air to build and spread southward out of Canada, resulting in a colder than normal pattern for much of Canada and the northern,” according to Weather OPS.

Since the EPO is trending toward positive, low pressure could push down high pressure, resulting in a rush of mild air for parts of New England.

An outlook from the 7Weather team is predicting a “very likely above average” temperature trend in southern New England from Feb. 4-8.

The week of Feb. 6-12 will likely bring a “more likely above average” temperature trend.

Spring begins on March 19.

