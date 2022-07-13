BOSTON (WHDH) - Ahead of National Ice Cream Day on July 17, Yelp has compiled a list of the best ice cream in every state, and one Bay State store scooped the competition.

The top shop in Massachusetts was in the Cape: Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee. According to the store’s website, the shop was established in 1995, and is operated by father Mark Lawrence and his daughter Kelsey.

According to the site, the shop has received recognition from Boston.com, CapeCodOnline and more.

Other New England states’ top shops include Arethusa Farm Dairy in New Haven, Connecticut; Mount Desert Ice Cream in Bar Harbor, Maine; Tricks and Treats in North Conway, New Hampshire; Tricycle Ice Cream in Providence, Rhode Island; and Shy Guy Gelato in Burlington, Vermont.

Yelp’s methodology included the volume and ratings of ice creams shots from April 2021 to April 2022.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)