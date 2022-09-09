(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor agreed Friday night to temporarily block a lower court order that required Yeshiva University to recognize a “Pride Alliance” LGBTQ student club.

The order from Sotomayor — who has jurisdiction over the lower court in the case — suggested that the full Supreme Court is still considering the issue and will issue a more permanent order at a later time.

For now, the University is temporarily shielded from having to recognize the group.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

