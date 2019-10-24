YMCA names Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy 2019 Legend Award recipient

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Young Men’s Chrisitan Association named Patriot’s linebacker Kyle Van Noy with the 2019 Legend Award in North Attleborough Thursday night.

Each year, the winner is recognized for their commitment to children with special needs and disabilities.

Van Noy said he is grateful for this recognition.

“To be added to that list, I am very appreciative,” he said. “Appreciative of the YMCA and the Patriots for showing me that this is where players participate with the YMCA and just hang out.”

Van Noy will be given the award at this year’s Legend’s Ball which is set to take place on Nov. 19.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)