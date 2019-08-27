‘Yodeling Walmart kid’ Mason Ramsey to perform at the Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 12-year-old boy who skyrocketed to internet fame after a video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart went viral will be among the performers taking the stage at this year’s Big E in West Springfield.

Mason Ramsey will perform Sept. 28 on the Court of Honor Stage.

The show is free with Big E admission and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Now signed to Atlantic Records and Big Loud Records as the youngest major label country artist since Billy Gillman, Ramsey’s debut single, “Famous,” is out now.

