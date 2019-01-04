Yoplait rolls out 4 new Dunkin’-inspired flavors

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dunkin’ and Yoplait have teamed up to create four new coffee-shop inspired yogurt flavors.

The limited-edition flavors include French Vanilla Latte, Apple Fritter, Boston Kreme Donut, and Cinnamon Coffee Roll, according to Bustle.

Some shoppers have reported seeing the new products on shelves at Walmart.

The yogurts are expected to start showing up at other major retailers this month.

The French Vanilla Latte and Apple Fritter are Yoplait Whips. The Boston Kreme Donut and Cinnamon Coffee Roll are Yoplait Original.

Yoplait Whips are a lighter, fluffier, mousse-style yogurt.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)