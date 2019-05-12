York, ME police searching for suspects after person shot during home invasion

YORK, ME (WHDH) — Police are searching for four suspects after a man was shot during a home invasion in York, Maine on Saturday.

Officers responding to the incident around 1:30 a.m. found the homeowner suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his lower leg and foot, according to a release issued by the department.

The homeowner told investigators that two men and two women entered his home, stole his truck and fired several gunshots.

Following an investigation, officers issued a felony arrest warrant for 27-year-old Nathaniel Rivera of Lowell on charges of robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.

Kittery, Eliot, South Berwick, and Biddeford as well as the Lowell, and Tyngsborough, Police Departments aided in identifying Rivera.

The stolen truck was later recovered by police.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the general public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Piskopanis at 207-363-4444 or if you wish to remain anonymous, tips can be made through Seacoast Crime Stoppers at 207-439-1199, by logging on to www.seacoastcrimestoppers.org.

