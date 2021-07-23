A yorkie on Friday didn’t let its size get in the way of protecting its owner from a coyote in Canada.

Home security surveillance video shows the young girl and her dog running as fast as possible away from a coyote in Toronto. As the coyote drew closer, the girl was forced to drop the dog’s leash.

“I ran to the sidewalk and started screaming for help and no one heard me,” the girl said. “I just saw this coyote trying to attack my dog and I was trying to ring people’s doorbells and knock on people’s doors.”

The six-year-old yorkie, Macy, was then caught on video fighting back against the coyote.

“I just thought this tiny dog could protect this huge human being, try to fight off this huge coyote,” Macy’s owner said.

The neighborhood had recently posted signs warning residents of a coyote who had been chasing children.

Macy is currently at the veterinarian being treated for bites she got from the coyote. She is expected to make a full recovery.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)