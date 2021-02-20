‘You all give me a reason’: Injured high school hockey player thanks community for support

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A high school hockey player who suffered a terrifying spinal cord injury during a game in January is thanking the community that has rallied around him.

A.J. Quetta, a varsity hockey player at Bishop Feehan in Attleboro, was taken to Mass General after crashing headfirst into the boards during a game in Springfield. In a video posted to social media, Quetta thanked friends and community members who have offered their support.

“What’s been going on lately is crazy,” Quetta said. “I don’t have words to describe how awesome you people are and how supportive you’ve been for me. You all give me a reason to keep pushing and keep fighting … it’s awesome.”

Quetta is going to a rehab facility in Georgia and his father said he’s doing well, and also had praise for the community.

“I just wanted to reach out to you and thank you for all the support that you’ve given us,” said Anthony Quetta Sr. “The support means so much to AJ and my family. All the text message, all the Facebook posts, it keeps us moving forward.”

