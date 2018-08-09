‘You are a coward’: Army veteran looking for comfort dog stolen in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - An Army veteran is making a desperate plea to get her comfort dog back that was reportedly stolen while she was having a seizure in Chelsea.

Officers responding to Premium Petrol Gas Station, located at 979 Broadway, just before 9:30 a.m. learned that an employee, Patricia Wojcik, had her dog taken from her, police said.

Surveillance video showed a man approach the dog outside the station’s office before filling up his gas tank. The dog then allegedly jumped into the car and the suspect drove away.

Wojcik says the man swiped her pup, Lucy, while EMT’s checked up on her during a medical episode. Now, she is pleading with that man to bring her comfort dog back.

“I will give you anything, anything. I need my dog back. Please (can) you just please give her back,” she tearfully said. “I rely on her for almost everything. I cannot take buses or trains without her with. She makes it so I can live.”

Her son, Robert, is also urging the thief to bring back Lucy.

“You are a coward. That is someone’s lifeline,” he said. “If you have any heart at all, you will understand what this means to someone…do the right thing.”

Chelsea police say the dog left in a 2001 red sedan with a New Hampshire license plate that read 435 1874. Investigators went to an address in N.H. that matched the plates but there was reportedly no car or person there.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

