‘You are missed’: Foundations established for Boston Marathon victims share notes of remembrance on 8th anniversary of bombing

BOSTON (WHDH) - The foundations that were established on behalf of the Boston Marathon bombing victims shared notes of remembrance on Thursday to mark the eighth anniversary of the tragic day.

Nine-year-old Martin Richard, Lu Lingzi, and Krystle Campbell all lost their lives when the bombs went off on April 15, 2013.

In a social media post, the Martin Richard Foundation wrote, “Remembering Martin June 9, 2004- April 15, 2013.”

The Krystle Campbell Memorial Fund also took to Facebook to express how dearly Krystle is missed by all who knew her.

“It has been 8 years! Krystle, you are missed by many! Thoughts of you continue to bring smiles to the faces of those who knew you,” the foundation wrote. “We hope to bring joy through your memory, to help others in the way you did so often and embrace life with the exuberance you did.”

The Lingzi Foundation encouraged the public to honor all of the victims by performing acts of kindness during One Boston Day.

“Taking time today to remember the lives lost on April 15th, 2013. No matter how much time may pass, we never will forget our beloved Lingzi and those who paid the ultimate price, simply by cheering on runners at the Boston Marathon finish,” the foundation wrote. “On 4.15 #OneBostonDay, we encourage our supporters to complete a random act of kindness as a way to ‘think of those we lost while highlighting our strength and resiliency.'”

The foundation added, “Today, we take time to remember a beautiful young woman who was taken from us too soon.”

Officer Sean Collier was also killed in a shootout with the suspects, and Officer Dennis Simmonds passed away in 2014 from injuries he received in the Watertown shootout with the bombers.

Transit Police Officer Dick Donohue, who was wounded during the manhunt for the bombing suspects in Watertown, also took a moment to reflect on the last eight years.

In a tweet, Donohue shared a photo of himself with his family and wrote, “So here we are, 8 years later. It’s been challenging for all of us, but today reminds me to be thankful for second chances and the people who have helped us every step of the way.”

So here we are, 8 years later. It’s been challenging for all of us, but today reminds me to be thankful for second chances and the people who have helped us every step of the way. pic.twitter.com/jQDfK4l5OP — Dic Donohue (@DicDonohue) April 15, 2021

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, One Boston Day will not include the large-scale events and volunteer projects that have happened in years past.

Crews spent Thursday morning painting the finish line on Boylston Street ahead of the 125th running of the race, which has been pushed back to Oct. 11.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)