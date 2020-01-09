‘You are not alone’: New signs posted in Boston parking garage in wake of suicides

BOSTON (WHDH) - A parking garage in Boston that has been the site of numerous suicides now features new signage.

Multiple signs have been put up around the Renaissance Park Garage by Ruggles Station, telling people that, “You are not alone.”

The signs provide the public with the phone number to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, along with the number to the Northeastern University Police Department.

The garage was the site of five deaths in 2019, including the apparent double murder-suicide of a mother and her two young children on Christmas Day.

Allison and Andrew, ages 4 and 16 months, plummeted from the roof of the garage, followed by their 40-year-old mother, Erin Pascal, in what appeared to be a murder-suicide, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

In May, a former Boston College student jumped to his death from the same garage. His girlfriend is facing charges in connection with his death.

A second suicide reportedly occurred on Dec. 9.

Those struggling with suicidal thoughts can call the National Suicide Prevention hotline anytime at 1-800-273-8255.

